New Delhi: Pakistan is likely to seek additional time to complete the remaining three actionable items under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) checklist to be able to exit the grey list for terror funding, putting the blame for the delay on the coronavirus pandemic and capacity constraints.

Pakistan has made the revelation in its submission to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Washington-based multilateral lender late on Thursday released its staff level report of the ongoing $6 billion loan programme for Pakistan and the country's review report. In the report, Pakistan reiterated its commitment to be fully compliant with the FATF conditions.

Also Read | Why insolvency pros are living on the edge

“We have made progress toward the completion of our AML/CFT (Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism) action plan to support our exit from the FATF’s list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring (grey list), but owing to capacity constraints we require additional time to complete the two outstanding SBs (structural benchmarks), namely the adoption of measures to effectively: (i) strengthen the AML/CFT framework and (ii) address terrorism financing consistent with FATF," Pakistan finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and State Bank of Pakistan governor Reza Baqir said in a joint statement to the IMF during the country review.

In its February 2021 meeting, the FATF acknowledged the significant progress made in addressing deficiencies in 24 of the 27 action plan items and asked the Pakistan authorities to complete the remaining items by June 2021, which would allow the Asian country to exit the FATF grey list. Pakistan may now seek additional time to meet the remaining three action plans.

“In light of the efforts to build capacity and the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, we will need additional time to demonstrate effectiveness of our AML/CFT regime toward a substantial level of effectiveness in line with our AML/CFT Action Plan," Pakistan authorities further added.

Pakistan claimed that it has enacted amendments in 14 laws to address the technical compliance requirements and align with the FATF standards. “An internal roadmap has been developed to phase-wise implement the Mutual Evaluation Report recommended actions. Dedicated teams have also been formed for implementing the recommended actions on all 11 Immediate Outcomes," it added.

IMF warned that substantial risks cloud the country’s growth outlook, amplified by the covid-19 pandemic. “Failures to meet program objectives, including those related to the authorities’ AML/CFT action plan with the FATF, could hamper external financing and investment," it cautioned. Pakistan’s economy is projected to grow at 1.5% in 2020-21 after contracting 0.4% in 2019-20.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. It has 39 members including two regional organisations -- the European Commission and Gulf Cooperation Council.

Pakistan needs 12 votes out of 39 to exit the grey list and move up to join countries that do not require monitoring. To avoid “black" list -- a group which includes countries like North Korea that investors generally shun -- it needs support of three countries. China, Turkey and Malaysia have been backing Pakistan consistently.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via