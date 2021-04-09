Pakistan may seek more time to meet FATF conditions

“We have made progress toward the completion of our AML/CFT (Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism) action plan to support our exit from the FATF’s list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring (grey list), but owing to capacity constraints we require additional time to complete the two outstanding SBs (structural benchmarks), namely the adoption of measures to effectively: (i) strengthen the AML/CFT framework and (ii) address terrorism financing consistent with FATF," Pakistan finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and State Bank of Pakistan governor Reza Baqir said in a joint statement to the IMF during the country review.

