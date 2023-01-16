Pakistan media praises PM Modi; says 'brought India to a point...'1 min read . 06:24 AM IST
- Pakistani media wrote that under Prime Minister Modi, 'India's foreign policy has treaded skilfully and its GDP has grown to over $3 trillion'
A leading Pakistan daily has praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time saying, "the PM has brought India to the point where the nation has begun to cast a wider net of its influence and impact". The Express Tribune's op-ed column India's expanding global footprint and its growing stature and heft on the world stage under the leadership of PM Modi.
Under Prime Minister Modi, "India's foreign policy has treaded skilfully and its GDP has grown to over $3 trillion," the daily wrote.
Calling it 'monumental progress', Shahzad Chaudhry, a noted political, security, and defence analyst, writing in The Express Tribune, called India a preferred destination for all investors.
The writer further reiterated that India has, under the chairmanship of PM Modi, established its own domain on the foreign policy front.
India is also a big producer of agricultural products and the IT industry, Chaudhry noted in his column, adding that "in agriculture, their yields per acre are comparable to the best in the world and despite being a country of over 1.4 billion people, it remains a relatively steady, coherent and functional polity".
Citing data, Shahzad Chaudhry, in his piece, said India's system of governance has withstood the test of time and proved its resilience around fundamentals essential to a resolute democracy.
"Modi has done something to brand India that none before him could manage. Importantly, India does what it feels and to the extent it needs," he wrote.
Earlier in November, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan had lauded India's foreign policy, calling it free and independent. The PTI chief said although the country attained freedom along with Pakistan, their foreign policy remains independent as India stood by its decision to buy oil from Russia despite opposition from the US.
Again, in October 2022, the PTI chief applauded India's foreign policy saying New Delhi was able to import oil from Russia at will while Pakistan was a slave to the West as it is unable to take fearless decisions for the welfare of its people.
