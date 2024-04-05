'Pakistan mein ghus kar maarengey': Rajnath Singh reacts to India's link to ‘targeted killings’
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reacted to a report that claimed India's Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) had undertaken the strategy to “eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil". In an interview with News 18, Singh said, “If any terrorist will try to disturb India from any neighbouring country or try to conduct any terror activities in India, we will always give a befitting reply to them."