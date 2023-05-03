Pakistan minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India tomorrow, attend SCO meeting in Goa2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Bilawal Bhutto's visit comes amid new lows in the bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, with both countries having minimum communication channels
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is slated to visit India tomorrow for the foreign minister's meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at Goa. The meeting is scheduled for 4 and 5 May and the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Russia, and China have confirmed their presence at the meeting.
