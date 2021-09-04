Minister for Prisons and spokesperson for the Government of Punjab, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan went on the inauguration ceremony of an electronics shop in his Rawalpindi constituency.
He was provided scissors to cut the ribbon. However, as he tried to cut the ribbon, it didn’t go as planned. After attempting to do it a few times, the minister looked around embarrassed, leaving onlookers chuckling.
Then decided to cut the ribbon with his teeth, and everyone broke out in laughter.
Sharing the video himself, Chohan said the “scissors were blunt and bad", and that the “owner set a new world record to save the shop from embarrassment".