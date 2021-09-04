Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistan minister uses teeth to cut ribbon, says 'scissors were blunt'. Watch video

Pakistan minister uses teeth to cut ribbon, says 'scissors were blunt'. Watch video

Pakistan minister cut ribbon with his teeth. 
1 min read . 07:20 AM IST Livemint

Pakistan Minister for Prisons and spokesperson for the Government of Punjab, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan went on the inauguration ceremony of an electronics shop in his Rawalpindi constituency

A hilarious video of a Pakistan minister has surfaced on social media that has left netizens in splits.

Pakistani minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, who went to inaugurate a shop, was seen cutting the ribbon with his teeth instead of scissors.

Minister for Prisons and spokesperson for the Government of Punjab, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan went on the inauguration ceremony of an electronics shop in his Rawalpindi constituency.

He was provided scissors to cut the ribbon. However, as he tried to cut the ribbon, it didn’t go as planned. After attempting to do it a few times, the minister looked around embarrassed, leaving onlookers chuckling.

Then decided to cut the ribbon with his teeth, and everyone broke out in laughter.

Sharing the video himself, Chohan said the “scissors were blunt and bad", and that the “owner set a new world record to save the shop from embarrassment".

The video clip of the minister has gone viral on social media and netizens could not resist reacting to it.

