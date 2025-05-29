Pakistan must be put back on FATF grey list: Asaduddin Owaisi in Saudi Arabia

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday that Pakistan "must be put back" on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. He said, "That is where we will be able to control this terror financing of all these terrorist organisations."

Advertisement

Owaisi is part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda. The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

Advertisement

Speaking at the interaction in Riyadh, Owaisi claimed that terrorist organisations are being trained in Pakistan and are trying to create unrest in India.

Owaisi also pointed to a photo showing a US-designated terrorist sitting next to Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir, saying it shows clear links to terrorism.

He said, “…When this person [Asim Munir] was made a Field Marshal in Pakistan, a US-designated terrorist called Mohammad Ehsan was sitting right beside the Field Marshal. There are photographs of him shaking hands with this field marshal.”

"There is clear evidence of Pakistan's involvement. These terror groups are prospering over there, they are being trained over there, and the whole task is to destabilise India to create more Hindu Muslim riots in India," Owaisi said.

Advertisement

‘Sajid Mir was dead, but…’ Owaisi said that Pakistan first claimed key accused Sajid Mir was dead, but later admitted he was alive under FATF scrutiny.

“After 26/11, my government, headed by the then Prime Minister, late Dr Manmohan Singh, the Indian investigators went to Pakistan, gave them all the evidence, but you'll be surprised to know that nothing moved forward,” he said.

Also Read | China is blocking UN sanctions on THESE 5 Jaish and Lashkar terrorists

Advertisement

“What made Pakistan move forward in this terrorist trial was when Pakistan was put on the FATF grey list. One meeting was held in Germany, and India wanted one Sajid Mir to be indicted, but Pakistan said he's dead...,” Owaisi added.

He said, “Pakistan came up to the Committee of FATF and said Sajid Mir is alive. Can you imagine the country which was saying he's dead, suddenly, he's alive? And then the Pakistani government said that our courts have convicted him for some 5 to 10 years, but the main culprits of the 26/11 are still scot-free.”

"They were convicted of money laundering, not for terrorism," Owaisi said.

What is FATF grey list? FATF means Financial Action Task Force.

Advertisement

When the FATF places a jurisdiction under increased monitoring, it means the country has committed to resolve swiftly the identified strategic deficiencies within agreed timeframes and is subject to increased monitoring. This list is often externally referred to as the grey list.