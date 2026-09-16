Pakistan Navy ship collides with Indian warship in Arabian Sea; New Delhi summons Islamabad envoy

India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over what it called the "unacceptable and unprofessional conduct" of Pakistani naval units that led to a collision with an Indian Navy unit.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said the incident took place in international waters and did not cause any major damage.

However, India said the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the April 1991 Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements.

The Pakistani Charge d'Affaires was advised to convey to the concerned authorities the need for all military units to exercise due care and respect the provisions of relevant agreements between the two countries to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

India has also instructed its Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad to lodge a similar protest with Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.