Pakistan Needs to Get India to Yes on Trade
Resuming business with its larger, fast-growing neighbor clearly makes sense, but Indian companies will require some convincing.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar raised more than a few eyebrows last week when he said — almost as an aside — that his country’s new government would “seriously look into matters of trade with India". A resumption of trade would be something of a climbdown for Pakistan, which cut off economic ties when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unilaterally withdrew Kashmir’s special constitutional status in 2019. Until now, Pakistani leaders have insisted they wouldn’t restore relations until the decision was reversed.