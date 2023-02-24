Pakistan offers safe haven to terrorists: India slams Islamabad at UNGA
The remark at UNGA follows MEA S Jaishankar's emphasis that terrorism is the central disagreement between India and Pakistan.
India used its Right of Reply (RoR) against Pakistan on February 23 at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and called Pakistan a nation with a history of offering safe haven to terrorists. Indian Counselor Pratik Mathur suggested that the Pakistani delegation made reference to the several instances in which India had used its “Right of Reply".
