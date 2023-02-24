India used its Right of Reply (RoR) against Pakistan on February 23 at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and called Pakistan a nation with a history of offering safe haven to terrorists. Indian Counselor Pratik Mathur suggested that the Pakistani delegation made reference to the several instances in which India had used its “Right of Reply".

Mathur's remark follows S Jaishankar's emphasis that terrorism is the central disagreement between India and Pakistan that cannot be ignored. A country whose "basic industry" is terrorism cannot become prosperous, the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) added.

During its 2021–22 UNSC term, India made the designation of terrorists with ties to Pakistan a primary priority. India proposed five names for designation under 1267 in 2022: Abdul Rehman Makki (LeT), Abdul Rauf Asghar (JeM), Sajid Mir (LeT), Shahid Mahmood (LeT), and Talha Saeed (LeT).

All 14 members of the Council agreed to list each of these five names, however China first requested that they be placed on technical hold. According to the US State Department, Makki was found guilty of financing terrorism on one count in 2020 and received a prison sentence.

According to Mathur, after two days of thorough thought, every UN member present has decided that the path of peace can be the only means of resolving disagreement and dissent. He called Pakistan's uncalled-for provocation "regrettable",

"I am taking the floor to say that India chooses this time not to respond to Pakistan's mischievous provocations. Our advice to the delegate of Pakistan is to refer to the numerous RoRs that we have exercised in the past," Mathur said.

(With ANI inputs)

