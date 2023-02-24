Pakistan offers safe haven to terrorists: India slams Islamabad at UNGA

In a recent video that Pakistani YouTuber Sana Amjad shared, a Pakistani man expressed his dissatisfaction with the current situation in his nation and said that he wished Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in charge instead of Shehbaz Sharif. The man said that Pakistan would be a better place to live in if Modi were in control. He bemoaned the failure of Pakistanis to establish Islam in their nation and the fact that they are unable to feed their children at night.