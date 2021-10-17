Pakistan has opened its air trade route for the first time to commercial cargo destined to landlocked Afghanistan, news agency ANI reported citing Voice of America (VOA).

"Islamabad International Airport is now opened for high-value Afghan transit trade," tweeted Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's special representative for Afghanistan, on Saturday.

Sadiq said a chartered aircraft brought "various industrial inputs" to Islamabad on Friday and the Afghan transit cargo was then loaded into containers before being transported by road to Kabul.

"I congratulate Pakistan Customs for arranging the first-ever plane-to-truck transfer of international cargo via Pakistan. It shows Pakistan's commitment to a geo-economics led foreign policy," Sadiq said in the tweet.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had on suspended flights to Kabul, citing “heavy-handed" interference by the Taliban and arbitrary rule changes.

"We are suspending our flight operations to Kabul from today because of the heavy-handedness of the authorities," a spokesperson of the PIA was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The move came after the Taliban ordered the airline, the only international company operating regularly out of Kabul, to cut ticket prices to levels to the pre-15 August rates.

The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) also threatened to stop flights between Kabul and Islamabad if the airlines did not cut ticket prices, which had increased to levels out of reach for most Afghans.

With most international airlines no longer flying to Afghanistan, tickets for flights to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, have been selling for as much as $2,500 on PIA, according to travel agents in Kabul, compared with $120-$150 before.

