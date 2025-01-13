During a press conference ahead of Army Day, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi stated that Pakistan is the "epicentre" of terrorism, asserting that the ongoing cycle of violence in Jammu and Kashmir is being orchestrated from within the country. He emphasised that the situation in the Union Territory is "firmly" under control, with 60% of terrorists killed last year being of Pakistani origin, and noted a positive shift from "terrorism to tourism" as security improves in the region.

The Indian Army has also been given go ahead for emergency procurement for counter-terror operations, he said.

India-Pakistan Border Tensions The Chief of Army Staff said that the 2021 "ceasefire" with the Pakistan military is holding up along the Line of Control (LoC) but infiltration attempts from the Pakistani side are continuing.

In a significant move aimed at reducing tensions, the Indian and Pakistani armies on February 25, 2021 announced that they would cease firing across the LoC while recommitting themselves to a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir The violence level in Jammu and Kashmir is being "orchestrated" by the "epicentre of terrorism that is Pakistan", Gen Dwivedi said.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a series of terror attacks in the last few months.

"Last year, 60 per cent of the terrorists eliminated were of Pakistan origin. As of today, whatever is a remnant in the (Kashmir) Valley and Jammu area, we feel that around 80 per cent or more are of Pakistan origin," the Army chief said.

Gen Dwivedi asserted that the situation in the Union Territory is "firmly under control".

He said the terror infrastructure on the Pakistani side remains "intact".

"In recent months, increased terrorist activities were seen in North Kashmir and Doda-Kishtwar belt," he said, adding the "overall violence parameters" are under control.

"We witnessed more than five lakh pilgrims during Amarnath Yatra this time and the peaceful conduct of elections is an indicator of a positive change," he said.

"The theme of terrorism to tourism is gradually taking shape," he added.

Indian Army Recruitment Update The Army inducted 15,000 additional troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 and that has helped in bringing down the violence level, Gen Dwivedi said.