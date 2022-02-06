Extending condolences over the demise of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that with her death the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known.

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who enthralled millions with her divine voice for eight decades, was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday.

The last rites of Lata Mangeshkar was performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at 92.

Khan said in a tweet, With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world.

Meanwhile, the Government of India announced the two-day national mourning in memory of the veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. During the state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast throughout India.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001. She was only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive Bharat Ratna.

