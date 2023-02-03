Pakistan PM says IMF giving country tough time over unlocking loan
Pakistan secured a $6 billion IMF bailout in 2019, which was topped up with another $1 billion last year
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the International Monetary Fund was giving his country a tough time over unlocking a $1 billion loan at a time when the country's economic situation is "unimaginable".
