Pakistan PM says IMF giving country tough time over unlocking loan

Pakistan PM says IMF giving country tough time over unlocking loan

1 min read . 01:07 PM IST Reuters
File photo of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan secured a $6 billion IMF bailout in 2019, which was topped up with another $1 billion last year

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the International Monetary Fund was giving his country a tough time over unlocking a $1 billion loan at a time when the country's economic situation is "unimaginable".

Pakistan secured a $6 billion IMF bailout in 2019, which was topped up with another $1 billion last year. An IMF delegation is in Pakistan to restart stalled talks for releasing the $1 billion loan. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

