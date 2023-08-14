Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that he came to power through constitutional means. Shehbaz Sharif had come to power in April last year after the then-opposition ousted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from office through a no-confidence vote.

PM Sharif started his farewell address by announcing that he was handing over the responsibility of running the nation to a caretaker government after the conclusion of his government's 16-month tenure, according to a report published by Dawn.

PM Sharif's farewell address came ahead of Pakistan's Independence Day which is celebrated on August 14 every year. Indian Independence Act in 1947 created two sovereign nation-states in the form of India and Pakistan.

Referring to the appointment of Balochistan Awami Party Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar for the caretaker PM’s post, the Pakistan PM said, “He belongs to our great province Balochistan, and I am sure that … he will ensure that free and fair elections are held in the country."

He also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for showing confidence in him to fulfill the responsibility of the country's PM. “It is [also] a favor of God on us that he gave us the capability and courage to steer the country out of the worst economic, political, and foreign policy crises in history," he said as quoted by ANI, citing Dawn.

Speaking about the IMF bailout package, he highlighted the achievements of his government and measures that put the cash strapped-Pakistan on the path to progress and financial independence.

“We tread a thorny and fiery path during the last 16 months. It was clear soon after we came to power that Pakistan was facing extremely destructive circumstances. A delay of even a day would have caused irreparable damage to the state," PM Sharif said.

“Had we held elections immediately [after coming to power], we would have made political gains. But the grave situation in the country did not allow us to make political gains," he added.

On Saturday, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Anwarul Haque Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister for the country, ANI reported.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Raja Riaz on Saturday met and concluded their last round of talks and decided to make Senator Kakar as caretaker PM.

(With ANI inputs)