Pakistan PM Sharif hands over power to caretaker government ahead of Pak Independence Day1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif hands over power to the caretaker government after 16-month tenure, ahead of Independence Day.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that he came to power through constitutional means. Shehbaz Sharif had come to power in April last year after the then-opposition ousted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from office through a no-confidence vote.