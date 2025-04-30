Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif accuses India of ‘provocations’ in call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, claims report

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday accused India of “escalatory and provocative behaviour”, an AFP report said, as tensions between the two countries mount following a terror attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 civilians.

Advertisement

A Reuters report, citing a statement released by Sharif's office, said that in a phone call to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Sharif urged the US to impress upon India to dial down the rhetoric and act responsibly.

"India's provocations would only serve to distract Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism, particularly from militant groups," Sharif said, according to the statement released by his office.

The Reuters report said that India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘India will attack’ Earlier in the day, Pakistan had asserted that it had “credible evidence” which indicated that India is preparing to launch military action within the next 24 hours to 36 hours. It also cautioned New Delhi that such a move would lead to consequences.

Advertisement

The statement came right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the top defence brass that the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode.

Read More

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said in a post on X, “Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident.”

Advertisement

He also claimed that the Indian government was preparing to launch an attack on the basis of "baseless and concocted allegations" regarding Pakistan’s involvement in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

He added that Pakistan itself has been a victim of terrorism and has condemned all forms of such violence. However, Tarar asserted that India had unilaterally taken on the roles of judge, jury, and executioner in accusing Pakistan of involvement in the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Navy vessels on standby in Pakistan? An ANI report, attributing to military sources, said on Wednesday that Pakistani Navy vessels, including its frigates and submarines, have already positioned themselves in their respective harbours in the sea to be able to tackle any possible Indian movement. Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Air Force has reduced flying operations by over 50 per cent, and only essential operations are being conducted to avoid confusion in the airspace, sources said.

Sharif speaks with UN Secretary-General Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and pleaded for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

"Had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. I reaffirmed Pakistan's condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, rejected baseless Indian accusations, and called for a transparent and neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident...Pakistan remains committed to peace, but will defend its sovereignty with full force if challenged," Sharif wrote on X on Tuesday.