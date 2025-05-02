Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube channel, Instagram account blocked in India amid tensions after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the latest Pakistani national whose official YouTube channel and Instagram account were blocked in India amid the tensions between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack.

A message on his official channel says that the content of Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube account is unavailable in India due to a government order.

“This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report (transparencyreport.google.com),” the message read.

His Instagram account was also blocked for users in India.

“Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content,” said a message if one tried to open his Instagram account.

However, his X account remained active during the writing of this article.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

Instagram accounts of Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, Fawad Khan blocked Instagram accounts of popular Pakistani actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, and Ali Zafar have been blocked in India following a "legal request" in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content” – a message was displayed when users in India tried to access the pages of these artists.

More recently, the Instagram account of popular Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and playback singer Atif Aslam. Both of them have significant fan following in India.

Users trying to access their account from India have been getting the same message.

The release of "Abir Gulaal", a film starring Pakistani star Fawad Khan, is also in limbo following the attack.

Atif Aslam and Fawad Khan's accounts were still active in India on May 1.

Instagram accounts of singers Ali Sethi, Shafqat Amanat Ali, and actor Mawra Hocane, best known for her Bollywood debut with 2016's "Sanam Teri Kasam" are some of the ones still active in India.

Fawad Khan had on April 24 condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time,” he had written.

Pahalgam horror: US backs India The United States stands strong with India against terrorism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi “has our full support”, the State Department said underlining that Secretary of State Marco Rubio urges India and Pakistan to work towards a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at a press briefing Thursday that Washington is “monitoring closely” the situation between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday.