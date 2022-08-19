Pakistan Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif affirmed on Thursday that Pakistan aspires peaceful bilateral ties with India. He also talked about resolving all issues including "a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions."

Shehbaz Sharif's remarks came during his meeting with the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, reported The Express Tribune.

"A just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people is indispensable for peace and stability in the region," said PM Shehbaz according to news agency ANI.

The newspaper also reported that the Pakistan PM stressed on the role of the international community to play a facilitative role on this issue. He even mentioned the influence of the issue on the durable peace in South Asia.

The remarks by Pakistan PM also came after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan praised India for its independent foreign policy. He also slammed the Western world for criticizing India for buying Russian oil.

Imran Khan has condemned US-led foreign countries for a conspiring against him as the former PM was disgracefully ousted from office in April after he lost the vote of no-confidence.

While attacking US President Joe Biden, Khan on many occasions praised India for not towing to the demands of the West. He praised India for continuing to purchase Russian oil despite being a "strategic ally" of the US.

Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) played out a video clip in Lahore of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where he said that New Delhi will do what is best for their people.

"When the Indian foreign minister was asked not to buy Russian oil. He said who are they to dictate India's foreign policy. Europe is buying Russia's oil and people need it. He said that they will continue to buy it," Imran Khan said while quoting EAM Jaishankar and added "Yeh hota hai aazad mulk." (This is what an independent nation looks like).

Imran Khan slammed the Shehbaz-led Pakistan government for bowing down to US pressure on buying Russian oil.

"We had spoken to Russia about buying cheaper oil but this government has no courage to say no to US pressure. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery," Khan said.

"If India which got independence at the same time as Pakistan and if New Delhi can take a firm stand and make their foreign policy as per the need of its people then who are they (Shehbaz Sharif government) who are toeing the line," Imran Khan said at the gathering.

Imran Khan referred to Jaishankar's remarks, which have been made at the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum in Slovakia in June of this year.

EAM Jaishankar reacted to unfair criticism of India's oil transactions from Russia during the forum in June, which had a knock-on effect on the global economy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan's strong commitment to expanding cooperation with Australia in a wide range of fields, including trade, investment, agriculture, and livestock, reported The Express Tribune.

He also emphasized the importance of expanding technological and educational cooperation, direct air links, skilled migration, and people-to-people contacts.

Australia's envoy to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, expressed a desire for the two countries' bilateral relations to be strengthened further.

With Inputs with ANI.