Pakistan PM: Want 'just and peaceful' resolution with India on Kashmir
Pakistan desires peaceful ties with India, including on Kashmir issue in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions
Pakistan Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif affirmed on Thursday that Pakistan aspires peaceful bilateral ties with India. He also talked about resolving all issues including "a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions."