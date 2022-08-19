Pakistan PM: Want ‘just and peaceful’ resolution with India on Kashmir

"When the Indian foreign minister was asked not to buy Russian oil. He said who are they to dictate India's foreign policy. Europe is buying Russia's oil and people need it. He said that they will continue to buy it," Imran Khan said while quoting EAM Jaishankar and added "Yeh hota hai aazad mulk." (This is what an independent nation looks like).

