India on PoK protests: 'Consequence of Pakistan's policy of systemic plunder'
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that protests witnessed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are natural consequence as exploitative policies deny the local people, rights over their own resources.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that the protests witnessed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are natural consequence of Islamabad's continued policy of systemic plundering of resources from the region.