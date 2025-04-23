Pakistan politician warns India amid Pahalgam attack: Misadventure under false flag pretext will have consequences

Pahalgam terror attack: Hours after Pakistan's Foreign Office condoled the deaths in a gruesome terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a Pakistani politicians warned India of ‘any misadventure’, saying the country was fully prepared for any possible aggression.

26 people, including two foreigners and two locals, were killed in a terror attack on Tuesday.

Azma Bokhari, the Information Minister from Pakistan's Punjab made the remark when a reporter stated that India was putting blame of attack on India.

Terming the Pahalgam attack an ‘unfortunate incident’, in a video clip, Azma Bokhari, alleged that the incident was yet another cowardly attempt aimed at falsely accusing Pakistan, and stated that any misadventure by India under false flag pretext will have dire consequences.

The minister said that Pakistan has always stood against the terrorism.

"Our tea is very good, but we cannot serve always. A guest once in a while is tolerable. But if guests become frequent, Pakistan’s Army, its people, and its government know how to respond accordingly,” the minister said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: India withdraws its military attaches from Pakistan

The minister further stated that Pakistan will give a strong and effective response on every front, adding, “Last time we served tea – this time might not be so courteous.”

On Wednesday, Pakistan Foreign Office condoled the deaths in Pahalgam.

“We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” its spokesperson said, responding to media queries.

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest since Pulwama.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by PM Narendra Modi was briefed in detail on Pahalgam terror attack.

Besides the prime minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were present at the meeting, along with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior bureaucrats.

During the meeting that lasted over two-and-a-half hours, Shah briefed the prime minister on the attack and discussed the measures to be taken in its aftermath.

Also Read | PM discusses Pahalgam terror attack with security committee; Shah meets injured

India vows strong response Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that people involved in the cowardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam will get a "strong response" in the "near future" and India cannot be "intimidated" by any such terrorist acts.