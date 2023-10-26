comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ News / India/  Pakistan Rangers open fire on Indian posts in Jammu and Kashmir, BSF retaliating ‘befittingly’ | Video
Back Back

Pakistan Rangers open fire on Indian posts in Jammu and Kashmir, BSF retaliating ‘befittingly’ | Video

 Livemint

Jammu and Kashmir: BSF official said the Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing at Indian posts near Arnia sector around 8 pm and Indian troops retaliated ‘befittingly’

According to reports, some BSF jawans were injured in the firing, but there was no official confirmation. (PTI)Premium
According to reports, some BSF jawans were injured in the firing, but there was no official confirmation. (PTI)

Pakistani troopers opened unprovoked firing on Border Security Force (BSF) Indian posts on Thursday around 8 pm and Indian troops retaliated “befittingly", BSF officials informed. The security forces have also killed five LeT terrorists making an infiltration bid across the LoC in Kupwara district.

The ceasefire violation in the Arnia sector came hours after the joint operation by police and army along the Line of Control in Machhil sector of Kupwara.

A senior BSF official said the Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing at Indian posts around 8 pm and Indian troops retaliated "befittingly".

Senior BSF officers were rushing to the spot, officials said.

In the Machhil sector operation, five Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed as security forces foiled their infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC).

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including five AK series rifles and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the gunfight, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said five terrorists have been killed in the operation so far.

"Based on an intelligence input generated by Kupwara Police, an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in a joint operation launched by Police and Army along the Line of Control in Machhil sector of Kupwara district. In this swift and coordinated operation, five terrorists were neutralised," a police spokesperson said.

He said the joint party launched the operation during the intervening night of October 25-26 at Sardari Nar area along the LoC.

He said the identification of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.

"All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. In this regard, Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. Extensive search of the area is being carried out and further details if any will be shared accordingly," the spokesperson added.

While officials maintain that infiltration attempts have come down significantly, attempts by terrorists to sneak into Indian territory have continued this year.

Two terrorists were killed in a failed infiltration bid four days ago in Uri sector. A total of 11 infiltrators were shot dead in June - four of them in Macchil sector and five in nearby Jumagund area of Keran sector.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 11:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App