Pakistani troopers opened unprovoked firing on Border Security Force (BSF) Indian posts on Thursday around 8 pm and Indian troops retaliated “befittingly", BSF officials informed. The security forces have also killed five LeT terrorists making an infiltration bid across the LoC in Kupwara district.

The ceasefire violation in the Arnia sector came hours after the joint operation by police and army along the Line of Control in Machhil sector of Kupwara. A senior BSF official said the Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing at Indian posts around 8 pm and Indian troops retaliated "befittingly".

Senior BSF officers were rushing to the spot, officials said.

In the Machhil sector operation, five Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed as security forces foiled their infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC).

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including five AK series rifles and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the gunfight, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said five terrorists have been killed in the operation so far.

"Based on an intelligence input generated by Kupwara Police, an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in a joint operation launched by Police and Army along the Line of Control in Machhil sector of Kupwara district. In this swift and coordinated operation, five terrorists were neutralised," a police spokesperson said.

He said the joint party launched the operation during the intervening night of October 25-26 at Sardari Nar area along the LoC.

He said the identification of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.

"All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. In this regard, Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. Extensive search of the area is being carried out and further details if any will be shared accordingly," the spokesperson added.

While officials maintain that infiltration attempts have come down significantly, attempts by terrorists to sneak into Indian territory have continued this year.

Two terrorists were killed in a failed infiltration bid four days ago in Uri sector. A total of 11 infiltrators were shot dead in June - four of them in Macchil sector and five in nearby Jumagund area of Keran sector.

(With PTI inputs)

