Pakistan regrets not being invited to India-led UNSC meet on Afghanistan crisis

Pakistan has expressed regret that it was not invited to the United National Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, despite being the closest neighbour of the conflict-ridden country.

In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said the UN platform was used to propagate a false narrative against the Islamic nation while denying it the opportunity to present its point of view.

The powerful 15-nation UNSC, currently under India's Presidency for the month of August, held a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Friday. Pakistan was not invited to attend the meeting.

At the discussion, India took a veiled dig at Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists.

"For enduring peace in Afghanistan, terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries in the region must be dismantled immediately and terrorist supply chains disrupted. It needs to be ensured that Afghanistan’s neighbours and the region are not threatened by terrorism, separatism, and extremism," Indian Ambassador to the UN T S Tirumurti said.

Moreover, Afghanistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ghulam Isaczai also launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, saying it was providing safe haven and logistical support to the Taliban.

Consequently, Pakistan's foreign office said "Pakistan categorically rejects these accusations. Pakistan's position on the issue has been shared with Security Council members".

He also said that Council's platform was made available to enable the peddling of a false narrative against Pakistan.

The foreign office said Pakistan has repeatedly shared its perspective on peace and stability in Afghanistan by reiterating that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward for durable peace and security in the country.

It said Pakistan was seriously concerned at the growing violence in Afghanistan and lack of substantive progress in the Intra-Afghan negotiations as the US and NATO forces were nearing completion of the withdrawal of troops from the country.

"Expressing deep concern at the reports of human rights violations, we urge all sides to ensure full respect for human rights and international humanitarian law," it said.

Pakistan called upon all warring sides in Afghanistan to eschew the military approach, engage constructively in negotiations, and work together to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) visited the Line of Control and was briefed about the prevailing situation in the volatile region.

The delegation comprised members of Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the OIC. They visited the Chirikot sector of the Line of Control (LOC), according to a statement by the Pakistan Army.

(With PTI inputs)

