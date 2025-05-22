Pakistan rejected IndiGo pilot's request to use its airspace for turbulence-hit Delhi-Srinagar flight with 220 people

The pilot of the Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo aircraft that was battered by a sudden hailstorm on Wednesday, had initially Lahore Air Traffic Control's permission to use the Pakistan airspace for a brief while to avoid the turbulence. However, his request was denied, a report said on Thursday.

According to a PTI report quoting sources, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident where flight 6E 2142 encountered severe turbulence.

The IndiGo flight, carrying more than 220 people, including Trinamool Congress MPs encountered a sudden hailstorm, and the pilot reported the “emergency” to air traffic control at Srinagar airport.

The aircraft landed safely on Wednesday, but passengers were left battered.

The pilot noticed the turbulence while flying over Amritsar and reached out to Lahore ATC to seek permission to take a deviation through the Pakistan airspace on Wednesday, as per the PTI report. However, the request was rejected by Lahore ATC, it said.

As a result, the flight had to navigate through its original path, which was affected by severe turbulence.

Pakistan has closed its airspace for all Indian aircraft in the wake of tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 26 people. India has also closed its airspace for Pakistani carriers.

IndiGo flight hit with severe turbulence In a statement on Wednesday, IndiGo said its flight 6E 2142, operating from Delhi to Srinagar, encountered a sudden hailstorm en route.

"The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol, and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar. The airport team attended to the customers after the arrival of the aircraft, prioritising their wellbeing and comfort. The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance," it had said.

A five-member delegation of Trinamool Congress comprising Derek O'Brien, Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghose, Manas Bhunia, and Mamata Thakur was on the flight.

"It was a near-death experience. I thought my life was over. People were screaming, praying and panicking," Ghose said on Wednesday.

"Hats off to the pilot who brought us through that. When we landed, we saw the nose of the plane had blown up," she had said and added that the delegation thanked the pilot after the landing.

Videos of the moments of turbulence emerged on social media showing panicked passengers praying for their lives as the plane swayed.