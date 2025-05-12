‘Pakistan responsible for the losses it faced’: Indian Armed Forces declare amid ongoing India-Pak conflict

India-Pakistan conflict: Addressing a briefing on Monday afternoon, the Armed Forces put it out clearly that Pakistan was responsible for the losses it faced.

Advertisement

Air Marshal AK Bharti had earlier mentioned that India was left with no other option but to strike Pakistan where “it hurt the most," after it violated the ceasefire. On Monday, the Director General of Air Operations (DGAO) reiterated a similar stance, stating: “Pakistan was responsible for the losses it faced.”

What were Pakistan's losses? DGAO Air Bharti made the comments in reference to how merely hours after agreeing to ceasefire, Pakistan violated the “understanding,” sending “drones in waves" on India.

Consequently, the Indian military decided to “strike where it hurt the most,” and carried out precision strikes at six airbases: Chaklala in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, Rafiqui in Shorkot, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian, said Air Marshal AK Bharti.

Advertisement

Additionally, around 35-40 Pakistan military personnel were also killed, the Indian Armed Forces had said during Sunday's briefing.

Read More

“Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and take them head on. Another highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous air defence system, the Akash system. Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the government of India in the last decade,” Bharti told the media.

Why is there no evidence from Pakistan's side? Responding to a reporter's question, about why no evidence of the damage caused by the Indian military to Pakistan was coming up, AK Bharti noted:

“That is expected, they will do whatever is needed to assuage their people. Our fight is against the terrorists, not with the Pakistan civilians. We have been very clear on that.” Advertisement