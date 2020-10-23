Pakistan retained on 'grey list' of FATF

NEW DELHI : Pakistan 's hope of making it out of a list of countries closely monitored for diversion of finances to terrorist groups and organizations were dashed on Friday with the Paris-based global terrorism finance watchdog retaining the country in its under scrutiny “grey list."

The three-day plenary session of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), that monitors money laundering and terrorist financing, closed on Friday urging Islamabad to do more to curb flows of funds to terrorist groups. This means that Pakistan will continue to be under the scanner till the next FATF meeting expected in February 2021. And it comes despite Pakistan mounting a determined effort to lobby with world leaders to get off the so called “grey list" for which it needs the support of 12-15 of the 39 member FATF.

In its public statement, the FATF said that Pakistan “should continue to work on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies, including by demonstrating that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are identifying and investigating the widest range of TF (terrorist financing) activity and that TF investigations and prosecutions target designated persons and entities, and those acting on behalf or at the direction of the designated persons or entities."

Pakistan also needs to demonstrate that “TF prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions," it said. In other words steps that are seen as “cosmetic" without lasting impact will not do, said a person familiar with the matter.

Pakistan will also need to demonstrate “effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all 1267 and 1373 designated terrorists and those acting for or on their behalf, preventing the raising and moving of funds including in relation to NPOs (non profit organizations) identifying and freezing assets (movable and immovable), and prohibiting access to funds and financial services," it said. This referred to taking action against those deemed terrorists and terrorist organizations like the Lashkar e Toiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed by the UN Security Council in its resolutions, the person cited above said.

Besides this, Pakistan needed to show “enforcement against TFS (targeted financial sanctions) violations, including in relation to NPOs, of administrative and criminal penalties and provincial and federal authorities cooperating on enforcement cases," it said.

The FATF seemed to have some encouraging words for Islamabad as it said it took “note" of the “significant progress" made on “a number of action plan items."

“To date, Pakistan has made progress across all action plan items and has now largely addressed 21 of the 27 action items. As all action plan deadlines have expired, the FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2021," it however concluded.

In effect, the FATF statement seemed to be in sync with the points that India has been highlighting including that Pakistan has continued to shield and support key terrorism suspects including those accused of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai attacks. New Delhi also accuses Pakistan of channeling money to terrorist groups that assume a new name once they come under scrutiny – a case in point being the charity Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation established by Jamat-ud-Dawa which in turn is seen as a front for the Lashkar e Toiba terrorist group.

There was no immediate response to the FATF decision by India.

In the FATF meeting, Turkey seen as one of the supporters of Islamabad, had sought the visit of a fact finding team to Pakistan to assess the progress it had made, the person cited above said. But this did not find support with countries like China and Malaysia seen as other two countries in Pakistan’s corner.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via