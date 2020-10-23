Pakistan retained on 'grey list' of FATF

Pakistan will also need to demonstrate “effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all 1267 and 1373 designated terrorists and those acting for or on their behalf, preventing the raising and moving of funds including in relation to NPOs (non profit organizations) identifying and freezing assets (movable and immovable), and prohibiting access to funds and financial services," it said. This referred to taking action against those deemed terrorists and terrorist organizations like the Lashkar e Toiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed by the UN Security Council in its resolutions, the person cited above said.