New Delhi: Islamabad on Thursday reportedly reversed its decision to import sugar and cotton from India, a day after Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Council said embargos on Indian imports had been lifted.

According to news reports the “swift U-turn" came on the back of a political backlash.

Pakistan Finance Minister Hammad Azhar had on Wednesday said the Imran Khan government had decided to import sugar from India "in the interest of the people," to rein in rampant inflation before Ramzan.

But on Thursday Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told reporters the decision had been "deferred" until New Delhi restored Indian-administered Kashmir's special status. The reference was to India revoking the special status conferred on Kashmir as per the provisions of a temporary article in its constitution. The special status was revoked in August 2019 after which Pakistan snapped trade ties with India and downgraded diplomatic ties. Both countries withdrew their top diplomats, and consular staff were expelled or withdrawn.

There has been a frosty stand-off since, but recently there have been signs of rapprochement -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan exchanging letters, as well as a resumption of talks last week on the use of waters from their shared Indus River.

Pakistan's economy is in the doldrums, a position made worse by a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has seen the reintroduction of partial lockdowns across the country, AFP news agency reported. The import of half a million tons of sugar would likely have slashed prices by up to 20 %, the report said. The economic committee had also paved the way for three million tons of wheat to be brought in, as well as unspecified quantities of cotton and yarn, it said.

New Delhi had not officially reacted to reports of Pakistan lifting embargos on imports from India. The cautious response followed several earlier attempts by the Modi government and its predecessors to stabilize and improve relations with Pakistan. That the two foreign ministers were in the Tajik capital Dushanbe for a conference on Afghanistan but did not seem to have a meeting is being seen as an indication that the two countries had some way to go before a real thaw in ties. The two countries have fought four wars since 1947. Recent news reports said that the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have played a role in helping the two countries reduce tensions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via