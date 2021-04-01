Pakistan reversed decision to import sugar and cotton from India

New Delhi had not officially reacted to reports of Pakistan lifting embargos on imports from India. The cautious response followed several earlier attempts by the Modi government and its predecessors to stabilize and improve relations with Pakistan. That the two foreign ministers were in the Tajik capital Dushanbe for a conference on Afghanistan but did not seem to have a meeting is being seen as an indication that the two countries had some way to go before a real thaw in ties. The two countries have fought four wars since 1947. Recent news reports said that the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have played a role in helping the two countries reduce tensions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}