Pakistan routed to Rajasthan, Gujarat borders for infiltration attempts in 2020

Pakistan routed to Rajasthan, Gujarat borders for infiltration attempts in 20201 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2020, 05:25 PM IST
- Data compiled by the BSF also says that the number of infiltration has increased
- Last year, there were no incidents of attempts of infiltration from Gujarat and Rajasthan borders
Pakistan in the year 2020 tried multiple routes for infiltration apart from sending terrorists through borders in Jammu and Kashmir or Punjab only.
According to the Border Security Force (BSF), attempts were made by Pakistan from Gujarat and Rajasthan borders as well to infiltrate terrorists into the Indian side.
Expenditure control measures to compensate for losses due to Covid: Railways2 min read . 05:39 PM IST
Covid challenge to NRP: Railways says 2020 was a 'year of grit and victories'25 min read . 05:26 PM IST
NGT extends term of oversight committee to monitor pollution of Ganga river1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Land acquisition delay may result in phase-wise launch of bullet train1 min read . 05:00 PM IST
Data compiled by the BSF also says that the number of infiltration has increased.
Last year, there were no incidents of attempts of infiltration from Gujarat and Rajasthan borders recorded by the BSF till the first week of November.
Interestingly, the Kashmir Frontier of BSF has recorded just one infiltration in comparison with a previous year where 4 infiltrations took place till the first week of November.
This year, the Rajashthan and Gujarat frontier of the BSF has recorded infiltration incidents in August and September.
Officials claimed that Pakistan is exploring other ways to send terrorists but the BSF round the clock keep a strict vigil and regularly updating positions as per the intelligence input.
"We have seen incidents of infiltration attempt s from Gujarat and Rajasthan borders as well this year. Last year, no such incidents were recorded in the same period of time," a senior BSF official said.
BSF officials said that 11 infiltration incidents have recorded this year till the first week of November from Jammu, Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat border.
This year, the highest 4-4 each infiltration incident happened from Jammu as well as Punjab borders.
In November, a 150-metre long underground tunnel suspected to be used by terrorists for infiltration was detected near International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba.
The tunnel was detected in a joint operation by the BSF and Jammu and Kashmir police. (ANI)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.