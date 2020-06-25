Pakistan's continuation in FATF grey list vindicates India's position: MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said Pakistan remaining on the closely scrutinized "grey list" of the global terror financing watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had vindicated New Delhi’s position that Islamabad had not taken action against terrorist networks operating from there.

The comment from the Indian foreign minister spokesman Anurag Srivastava came a day after the FATF decided to retain Pakistan in the "grey list" for its failure to check flow of money to terrorist groups like the Lashkar e Toiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed, known to target Indian interests in Kashmir and other parts of the country.

Srivastava also slammed the 57 member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over one of its contact groups discussing the situation in Kashmir at Pakistan’s instance.

"Our position is consistent on this matter and has no ambiguity. OIC has no locus standi in matters strictly internal to India, including that of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Srivastava said.

"We have in the past also reiterated that OIC should refrain from making unwarranted references on India," he added.

Pakistan had on Monday urged the OIC to "step up its efforts" to resolve the Kashmir issue. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made the remark during a virtual meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Pakistan Foreign Office.

The Jeddah-headquartered grouping, the second-largest after the UN, has usually been supportive of Pakistan’s views on Kashmir. Islamabad has stepped up its campaign to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on 5 August last year and bifurcating the region into two Union territories.

India has stated previously that the scrapping of Article 370 of its Constitution is an internal matter.

