Pakistan-Saudi-Turkey defence pact: India ‘examining implications’ on national security, says MEA

India is assessing the implications of the newly signed defence pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, with the Ministry of External Affairs saying New Delhi is examining the agreement from the perspectives of national security and regional stability.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday that India was closely monitoring developments in West Asia and would take all necessary measures to protect its national interests.

"Regarding the agreement that was signed recently, let me say that we continue to closely follow developments in the West Asia conflict. As far as this particular agreement is concerned, we are examining its implications, both from the perspective of our national security as well as considerations of regional stability, peace and stability. India remains fully committed to meeting or safeguarding its national interests and will take all necessary measures in this regard," Jaiswal said during a media briefing.

What is the Pakistan-Saudi-Turkey defence pact? The agreement was signed in Mecca on August 7 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to official statements from the three countries.

A central provision of the pact states that an armed attack on any one of the three signatories would be treated as an act of aggression against all three.

The agreement is also aimed at strengthening collective deterrence and expanding defence cooperation among Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

The signatories have described the pact as a framework for closer security cooperation rather than an arrangement directed against a particular country.

Saudi Arabia says pact is not military alliance Saudi Arabia has separately sought to clarify the scope of the agreement, saying it should not be viewed as a military alliance or a religious bloc.

Riyadh also said the pact does not involve nuclear ambitions or seek to trigger a regional arms race. Instead, the agreement is intended to support "building sustainable self-reliant capabilities" while preserving Saudi Arabia’s existing relationships with Gulf, Arab and international partners.

Turkey has also outlined a broader role for the agreement.

Erdogan said on X that the pact would promote collective deterrence, expand defence cooperation, support joint defence manufacturing and strengthen counter-terrorism efforts.

He said the agreement recognises the right of self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, does not target any particular country and remains open to other states committed to regional peace, prosperity and stability.

India weighs regional security implications India’s response comes as West Asia faces heightened security tensions, with the conflict involving Iran and military operations by the US and Israel having wider consequences for regional stability, shipping and energy supplies.

The new pact adds another layer to an already evolving security landscape in the region. For New Delhi, the agreement has implications not only for its immediate national security calculations but also for the broader balance of power across West Asia and South Asia.

The Mecca agreement builds on an earlier bilateral defence arrangement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed in September. That agreement also included a provision treating an attack on one signatory as an attack on both.

India has not announced any specific response beyond its stated assessment of the pact. The MEA has, however, made clear that New Delhi will continue monitoring developments and act as necessary to safeguard its interests.