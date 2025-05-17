Pakistan scared after Operation Sindoor, terror camps 100 kms inside country destroyed by Indian Armed forces: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Pakistan is scared after Operation Sindoor where the Indian defence forces destroyed terror camps 100 kilometres inside the neighbouring country.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Shah said that the world is amazed at the “befitting reply” he gave to Pakistan with Operation Sindoor.

“Since assuming power, PM Modi has given such a befitting reply to the terrorist attacks that the world is amazed and Pakistan is scared,” Shah said at a gathering as he inaugurated multiple projects in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The Home Minister described India's major success in Operation Sindoor, highlighting its achievement.

“This time, under Operation Sindoor, the headquarters of the terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan were destroyed. We destroyed nine such sites where terrorists used to be trained and were their hideouts,” he said.

India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Over 100 terrorists were killed in action.

“Our military's response to terrorists was such that it destroyed camps 100 km inside Pakistan,” Shah said.

Amit Shah praises India's air defence Amit Shah, while praising India's air defence system, also praised PM Modi's leadership again.

“When Pakistan dared to attack the entire Western border, but under the leadership of PM Modi, our Air Defence System has become so perfect that none of the missiles or drones reached India's land,” he said.

He said India ‘destroyed’ Pakistan's capability of air attacks.

“After killing more than 100 dreadful terrorists, Pakistan was still thinking, and we attacked their 15 air bases, but we didn't inflict any harm to their people. We destroyed their capability of Air attack.”

The Union minister's comments come a day after he said Operation Sindoor was a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm political will, precise intelligence gathering by various agencies and unmatched strike capability of the country's armed forces.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.