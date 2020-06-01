NEW DELHI: The Pakistan foreign office on Monday summoned India’s acting high commissioner in the neighbouring country, Gaurav Ahluwalia, to hand over a protest note in the wake of New Delhi expelling two Pakistani diplomatic staff.

India had on Sunday declared two Pakistani officials, who worked in the high commission’s visa section, persona non-grata and ordered them to leave the country in 24 hours after they were found involved in espionage activities.

The development comes at a time when India-Pakistan ties are fraught over their dispute over Kashmir and terrorism.

“The Indian Charge d’Affaires (Ahluwalia) was summoned to the Foreign Office for a strong demarche, conveying Pakistan’s condemnation of the Indian decision to declare two officials of the high commission for Pakistan in New Delhi persona non grata and rejection of all baseless Indian allegations against the officials," a statement from the Pakistan foreign office said.

“It was conveyed that the Indian action was in clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the diplomatic norms," the statement said.

The Indian foreign ministry, in a statement late Sunday, had said that the government had expelled two Pakistani officials “for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty four hours."

Pakistan’s Charge de Affaires “was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged with regard to the activities of these officials of the high commission of Pakistan against India’s national security," the Indian statement said.

India and Pakistan routinely accuse each other’s nationals and officials in their diplomatic missions of indulging acts of espionage and expel them.

