Pakistan skips SCO meeting, hosted by India, after sharing plans to join online2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Pakistan earlier said that it would not participate in the meeting of Chief Justices of the SCO.
The Pakistan delegation, which includes the Chief Justice of its Supreme Court, did not attend the 18th meeting of the Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states on March 10. This happened after they earlier agreed to participate virtually. The event is being hosted by the Supreme Court of India from March 10 to 12 in New Delhi.
