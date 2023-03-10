The Pakistan delegation, which includes the Chief Justice of its Supreme Court, did not attend the 18th meeting of the Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states on March 10. This happened after they earlier agreed to participate virtually. The event is being hosted by the Supreme Court of India from March 10 to 12 in New Delhi.

In an interview with The Indian Express, a Supreme Court official said that Pakistan had requested a link to the meeting, which was then forwarded to them. Livemint could not independently verify the development.

Pakistan earlier said that it would not participate in the meeting of Chief Justices of the SCO, according to The Express Tribune. In a statement issued by Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Pakistan expressed its regular participation in all SCO activities and its constructive contributions to their outcomes.

However, due to unavoidable commitments, Pakistan's Chief Justice will not be able to attend the meeting even though India did extend an invitation to the Pakistani Chief Justice. All other members, including new member Iran, will be attending the meeting in person.

India, the current president of the SCO, will be hosting several events, including the meeting of Chief Justices of the member states. Observers believe that the current state of the relationship between Pakistan and India may have played a part in Islamabad's decision.

India has also invited Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for the SCO foreign ministers meeting to be held in Goa in May. Pakistan has yet to decide whether the foreign minister will attend.

According to an official note, the interaction of the highest judicial instances is becoming more and more popular as the SCO's activities expand. The meeting of the presidents of the Supreme Courts allows for a constant dialogue on a wide range of issues, giving a new impetus to the development of relations and allowing the development of mechanisms for further improving the work of the judiciary.

