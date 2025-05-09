India tightens security in key cities to thwart potential Pak sleeper cells

New Delhi: India’s intelligence agencies have tightened security in key cities over concerns of possible disruptions by Pakistan-sponsored sleeper cells, two people aware of the development said. Central agencies are working closely with state machinery to identify potential hideouts and monitor suspicious activity, they added.

Security has been tightened in several important cities, including metros such as Delhi and Mumbai, and those in border regions. Alerts have been issued for sensitive infrastructure, transport hubs, and crowded public places.

Top-ranking Indian government officials said that they suspected sleeper cells could try to exploit the ongoing conflict to trigger unrest and carry out sabotage. In the past, such cells have been activated during periods of cross-border tension, prompting a proactive security response.

Queries emailed to the ministry of home affairs remained unanswered.

Dr Amit Singh, associate professor, Special Centre for National Security Studies at JNU, said, “As Indian security agencies are on high alert and the majority of the population supports their efforts. I believe Pakistan will not risk giving India a reason to act against them by activating their sleeper cells, which they have previously used to create internal unrest in cities. Everything is on the radar of central agencies."

“The enemy country may attempt to use its sleeper cells at a later stage, but that may not be possible given that state machinery is equally active, just like the central agencies," he added.

Leave cancelled

“Security personnel on leave have been asked to report back to duty as the situation across the border continues to evolve," said the first of the two people mentioned above.

“There is no reason to let our guard down. We have to think from all angles. Although incidents involving sleeper cells have reduced significantly, their presence cannot be ruled out," said the second person.

“Security agencies have been briefed about potential hideouts and possible clusters. We are in constant touch with state machinery, and the general public has also been alerted to report any suspicious activity or presence of unknown individuals in their localities," this person added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply since the Indian armed forces launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure across the Line of Control earlier this week in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian armed forces targeted several launchpads believed to be operated by Pakistan-backed groups.

India has also closed 24 airports to civilian traffic, anticipating possible escalations.