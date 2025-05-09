India tightens security in key cities to thwart potential Pak sleeper cells
SummarySecurity has been tightened in several important cities, including metros such as Delhi and Mumbai, and those in border regions. Alerts have been issued for sensitive infrastructure, transport hubs, and crowded public places.
New Delhi: India’s intelligence agencies have tightened security in key cities over concerns of possible disruptions by Pakistan-sponsored sleeper cells, two people aware of the development said. Central agencies are working closely with state machinery to identify potential hideouts and monitor suspicious activity, they added.