‘Pakistan spy’ Jyoti Malhotra visited Kerala on govt invitation, reveals RTI; state tourism min reacts

Jyoti Malhotra, a 33-year-old vlogger from Haryana, who was recently arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan, had visited Kerala on an official invitation from the state government, revealed an RTI (Right to Information) reply that has now surfaced.

Advertisement

Malhotra was part of a tourism promotion campaign organised by the Kerala Tourism Department, which funded a group of social media influencers to enhance the state's digital visibility as a travel destination, news wire ANI reported.

The RTI response confirms that the department fully covered Malhotra's travel, stay, and itinerary expenses during her visit, according to a report by ANI.

Advertisement

As per official records, Jyoti Malhotra toured Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Alappuzha and Munnar between 2024 and 2025 under the government's influencer collaboration initiative. Her participation was listed alongside several other digital creators active between January 2024 and May 2025.

Investigations have since revealed that Malhotra had travelled to Pakistan multiple times and had established contacts with officials from Pakistani intelligence agencies, including personnel from the Pakistan High Commission. One such official was later expelled by India after their association came to light, ANI reported.

Kerala Tourism Minister reacts Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on Sunday said that the state's Left government and its ministers would never “knowingly” invite spies and provide them with all facilities.

Advertisement

Riyas remarked in response to reporters' queries regarding BJP leader K Surendran's allegation that social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested in May on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, was invited to Kerala to promote tourism in the state.

Surendran, in a post on social media platform ‘X’, also referred to an RTI reply confirming such an invitation to Malhotra and questioned why “a Pak-linked spy's trip” was sponsored by Kerala Tourism.

One of her earlier viral clips shows her dressed in a traditional Kerala sari while attending a Theyyam performance in Kannur, highlighting her role in cultural and tourism-focused content creation.

Advertisement

Malhotra is among 12 individuals arrested in a coordinated crackdown across Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, targeting a suspected spy network accused of using Indian social media influencers to gather intelligence.

The Left government in the state and its ministers would never 'knowingly' invite spies here.

Her YouTube channel, Travel with Jo, features 487 videos, including travel content from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Thailand.

(With inputs from ANI)