Pakistan spying case: NIA conducts searches at 15 locations in Delhi, Maharashtra, 6 other states

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a massive search operation at 15 locations across eight states on Saturday in connection with a Pakistan-linked espionage case.

According to news agency ANI, searches were conducted at the premises of suspects linked with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) in the states of Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam and West Bengal.

NIA teams reportedly seized several electronic gadgets and sensitive financial documents, along with other incriminating materials, during the searches.

"These are being extensively examined for clues to the espionage racket being run by Pakistan-based operatives as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy," the report added.

The NIA's investigations revealed that the suspects targeted in the searches allegedly had connections with Pakistani operatives, and acted as financial conduits for carrying out espionage activities in India.

The searches followed recent arrest of a trooper of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for spying for Pakistan, officials told news agency PTI.

The NIA had registered a case on May 20, following the arrest of the suspended assistant sub inspector (ASI) of CRPF, Moti Ram Jat, who had allegedly shared sensitive information with the PIOs since 2023 and had received funds through various conduits in India in lieu of leaking classified information related to national security.

Jat had been dismissed from service by the CRPF, PTI reported.

The anti-terror agency is continuing with its investigation in the case, registered under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Official Secrets Act and the Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act, the statement said.

Post Operation Sindoor, police across states are nabbing Pakistani spies. On May 18, the Haryana Police arrested several individuals, including YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who allegedly performed espionage activities for Pakistan.

The Delhi Police also arrested a man, Kasim, from Rajasthan for allegedly aiding Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) by supplying Indian mobile SIM cards for espionage activities, officials said on Thursday.