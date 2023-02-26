Pakistan stops salaries as economic crisis worsens

The cash-strapped Pakistan government has instructed the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) to halt the clearing of all bills, including salaries, of federal ministries and attached departments until further notice.
According to The News, the move comes as the country is reeling under economic crisis, which is causing difficulties in operational cost-related releases. However, the exact the reason for the same is not known.
The report cited, the salaries and pensions of defence-related institutions have been cleared for next month, however, the government's decision to halt the clearing of bills has left many with outstanding bills.
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which fell to a critically low level of USD 2.9 billion a few weeks ago, have now risen closer to USD 4 billion, even as the country eagerly waits for the USD 1.1 billion tranches of funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has promised to complete the IMF programme and fulfill all international obligations. In an effort to unlock the IMF tranches, the government of Pakistan recently approved a "mini-budget" that includes increasing sales tax from 17 to 25 percent on imports ranging from cars and household appliances to chocolates and cosmetics. A general sales tax was also raised from 17 to 18 percent. The government is expected to unveil austerity measures in the coming days, and Dar has acknowledged that "we will have to take difficult decisions."
Finance Minister Dar while meeting on February 22 with a delegation of Rothschild and Co had said "the government was steering the economy towards stability and growth".
He added that "the government is committed to completing the IMF programme and fulfilling all international obligations".
"The prime minister will also unveil austerity measures in the next few days," the minister told the lower house of parliament as the bill was passed, adding "we will have to take difficult decisions".
Meanwhile, consumers are also struggling with rising prices of essential items, particularly edibles, as inflation remains high in the country. Official data shows that weekly inflation remained stubbornly elevated at 2.78 percent week-on-week and 41.54 percent year-on-year during the seven-day period that ended on February 23.
