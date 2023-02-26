Pakistan stops salaries as economic crisis worsens

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has promised to complete the IMF programme and fulfill all international obligations. In an effort to unlock the IMF tranches, the government of Pakistan recently approved a "mini-budget" that includes increasing sales tax from 17 to 25 percent on imports ranging from cars and household appliances to chocolates and cosmetics. A general sales tax was also raised from 17 to 18 percent. The government is expected to unveil austerity measures in the coming days, and Dar has acknowledged that "we will have to take difficult decisions."