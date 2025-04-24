Pakistan suspends ‘all trade’ with India, closes airspace after New Delhi’s measures over Pahalgam terror attack

Pakistan has said that it has suspended ‘all trade’ with India after New Delhi took a slew of retaliatory measures against the country following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

According to reports by Reuters and Bloomberg, Pakistan has also ‘expelled’ all Indian diplomats from Islamabad and closed its airspace for Indian airlines.

The decision was taken after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held a meeting with key ministers and the three services chiefs to formulate the country's response on India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The key meeting of the National Security Committee came a day after India said hinted at Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 men were shot dead by terrorists.

Here are the key decisions taken at the NSC meet on Thursday.

Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan's measures against India Islamabad has also said it ‘rejects’ India's decision to suspend Indus Water Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack, adding that it's the lifeline for 240 million Pakistanis.

“Any attempt to divert or stop water meant for Pakistan under Indus Water Treaty will be considered Act of War,” said a Pakistani statement.

“Any threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains,” the Pakistani statement said.

Pakistan further suspended the 1971 Simla agreement in response to New Delhi's measures.

“Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance,” it said.

The statement also declared Indian Defence, Naval and Air advisors as “persona non grata”.

“They are directed to leave Pakistan immediately but not later than 30 April 2025,” the PMO statement read. The strength of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be reduced to 30 diplomats and staff members from April 30.

“All trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan is suspended forthwith,” the Pakistani statement read.

The statement said Pakistan will close down the Wagah Border Post with immediate effect.

"All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception. Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than April 30," it said.

Pakistan also suspended all visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect, with the exception of Sikh religious pilgrims.

Indian nationals, barring Sikh pilgrims, currently in Pakistan under SVES, are instructed to exit within 48 hours.