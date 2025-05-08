Pakistan targets Jammu, shelling underway along LoC: What we know so far

Pakistan targets Jammu: Pakistani troops resorted to shelling along the Line of Control in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir late on Thursday evening. This comes just a day after Operation Sindoor — in which India carried out precise strikes at nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, Wednesday.

Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back, reported news agency PTI. Here's what we know about the latest incident so far:



1. Eyewitnesses reported loud explosions and sirens in Jammu, while a blackout was enforced in Kishtwar.

2. Sirens were also heard throughout Kishtwar.

3. Blackout has also been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division.

4. Several states including Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, have announced the closure of schools, blackouts in border districts, and cancellation of leave of police personnel and administration officials, reported PTI.

4. “Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions—bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected. Fret not—Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are the valiant Indian Armed Forces," Sesh Paul Vaid, former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir also posted on X.