Pakistan threatens India, to boycott Cricket World Cup 2023 if…2 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 01:36 PM IST
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has said that his team will not travel to India for Cricket World Cup 2023 if the BCCI does this.
Pakistan has threatened that it will boycott the 50-over cricket world cup 2023 to be held in India next year. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has said that his team will not travel to the neighbouring country in case India decides against attending the Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Pakistan.