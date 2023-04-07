Pakistan urgently needs foreign loans to avoid 'public debt crisis': World Bank4 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 09:30 AM IST
- The World Bank in its flagship report 'Pakistan Development Update' warned Pakistan regarding serious dangers to its economic and debt viability while predicting almost flat economic growth
The World Bank has said that various economic shocks have resulted in nearly four million Pakistanis getting pushed into poverty this fiscal year, The Express Tribune reported. The World Bank also called on Pakistan to immediately arrange for new foreign loans to avoid a "public debt crisis."
