Pakistan urgently needs foreign loans to avoid 'public debt crisis': World Bank

Over FY23, Pakistan faced devastating floods and increasing global commodity prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. An inconsistent policy response, involving monetary tightening, new subsidies, and an informal exchange rate cap, saw the depletion of foreign exchange reserves and undermined progress with planned fiscal consolidation. Rising macro risks and tighter global liquidity conditions curtailed Pakistan’s access to international capital markets. Facing increasing debt, rapidly eroding foreign exchange reserves, and delays with the IMF-EFF 9th program review, the Government recently course-corrected. It reduced subsidy spending, further increased energy tariffs, and allowed the exchange rate to float leading to a sharp depreciation and alignment between the interbank and open rates. However, with limited financial inflows, foreign reserves remain at precariously low levels and inflation is at a record high. Private sector activity has slowed sharply with deteriorating consumer and investor confidence and disruptions arising from administrative import controls. With slowing activity, the lower middle-income poverty rate is expected to increase to 37.2 percent in FY23.