Pakistan used 300-400 Turkish-made 'Asisguard Songar' drones to attack India - Key points from MEA briefing

India-Pakistan conflict: Pakistan used around 300 to 400 drones On the night of May 7 and 8 in an attempt to infiltrate 36 locations, during its latest strike along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir border.

“Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones,” Colonel Sofiya Qureshi told the media on Friday.

On Thursday, late in the evening, Pakistan fired missiles and around 300-400 drones at military sites into Jammu and other states. Heavy shelling was also reportedly ongoing in Uri, in Kashmir. The Pakistani strike comes a day after India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday held a media briefing, anchored by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

MEA briefing post Pakistani missile and drone attack On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure. The Indian armed forces shot down many of the drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means, Colonel Qureshi told the media during the briefing. The Pakistan army also fired heavy caliber weapons along the Line of Control, and used 300- 400 drones, in an attempt to infiltrate 36 locations, said Colonel Qureshi As per the Indian Military, the motive behind Pakistan's large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence.