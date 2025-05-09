Pakistan used 300-400 Turkish-made 'Asisguard Songar' drones to attack India - Key points from MEA briefing

India-Pakistan conflict: Pakistan used around 300 to 400 drones On the night of May 7 and 8 in an attempt to infiltrate 36 locations, during its latest strike along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir border.
“Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones,” Colonel Sofiya Qureshi told the media on Friday.
On Thursday, late in the evening, Pakistan fired missiles and around 300-400 drones at military sites into Jammu and other states. Heavy shelling was also reportedly ongoing in Uri, in Kashmir. The Pakistani strike comes a day after India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday held a media briefing, anchored by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)