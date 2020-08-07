Subscribe
Home >News >India >Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Naugam sector
An Indian Army soldier patrols on the fence near the line of control in Chakan-da-Bagh area near Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Naugam sector

1 min read . 02:37 PM IST ANI

  • Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Naugam Sector, Kupwara

KUPWARA : Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam Sector, Kupwara, Indian Army said.

Pakistani forces fired mortars and other weapons along the LoC.

A befitting response is being given, according to the Indian Army.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Balakote sector of Poonch district at 6:30 am.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

