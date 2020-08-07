Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Naugam sector

KUPWARA : Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam Sector, Kupwara, Indian Army said.

Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam Sector, Kupwara, Indian Army said.

Pakistani forces fired mortars and other weapons along the LoC.

Pakistani forces fired mortars and other weapons along the LoC. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

A befitting response is being given, according to the Indian Army.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Balakote sector of Poonch district at 6:30 am.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.