Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Naugam sector
- Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Naugam Sector, Kupwara
KUPWARA : Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam Sector, Kupwara, Indian Army said.
Pakistani forces fired mortars and other weapons along the LoC.
A befitting response is being given, according to the Indian Army.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Balakote sector of Poonch district at 6:30 am.
